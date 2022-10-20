24-year-old trader grabbed for hiring thugs to rob his aunty

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: GNA

A 24-year-old trader, who is accused of conspiring with some thugs to rob his aunty at Adenta Sakora in Accra has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Gideon Ayisi is said to have also told thugs to kill the son of his aunty during the robbery operation.



Charged with attempt to commit crime namely, robbery, Ayisi pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mr Kwabena Kodua Obiri Yeboah admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with two sure ties, who are to be family members.



The court ordered the accused person to be reporting to the Police every Tuesday.



It directed the prosecution to file disclosures and adjourned the matter to November 9, 2022



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector George Nana Akomea, vehemently opposed to the grant of bail to the accused, saying the Police was closing in on the alleged thugs, who were contracted to undertake the said robbery operation.



Chief Inspector Nana Akomea said the issue at stake was about life and death and investigations had not been completed.



According to the prosecution, had it not been the Police, who feigned interest in the matter, the accused would have accomplished his mission.



Counsel for Ayisi informed the court that his client had been in custody for the past one month.



He, therefore, prayed the court to admit him to bail because he had a fixed place of abode, and was engaged in trading.



According to the counsel, the accused when granted bail would not abscond.



The court in its ruling on the bail application held that the accused had been in custody for some time and granted the application.



The facts as narrated by the prosecution said the complainant was one Elisha Asare, a marketer, and a resident of Adenta.



The prosecution said Ayisi was a trader and a resident of Taifa Burkina, Accra.



It said about three years ago, (2019), the accused stayed with the complainant in his family house at Adenta.



The prosecution said the complainant and his family had a minor issue with the accused person and as a result the complainant’s mother sacked the accused person.



It said Ayisi then relocated to Taifa and resided at City Hotel.



The prosecution said on September 11, 2022, the accused allegedly recruited some thugs at Taifa and a witness in the case, to assist him to rob his aunty known as Diana and kill her son.



It said the witness alerted the Police at Taifa and the Police feigned interest in taking part in the robbery.



The prosecution said on September 19, 2022, Ayisi met the thugs at Taifa Lorry Station and boarded a taxi with them to Adenta Sakora to execute the agenda



The prosecution said when they got to the house, the accused allegedly entered and showed the thugs his aunty’s room as well as the complainant’s room.



It said Ayisi then ordered the thugs to kill the complainant (Elisha Asare).



The prosecution told the court that the Police Officer who feigned interest quickly arrested the accused person and informed the complainant about the diabolic plan of the accused person.



It said investigations were ongoing.