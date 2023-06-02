24-year-old man lynched for allegedly stealing GH¢1,000

General News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death after being accused of stealing GH¢1,000.



The incident occurred in Jenninso-Akwataniase, in the Amasie West District of the Ashanti Region.



The deceased was apprehended first by his attackers and forced to confess to stealing the money.



But denied it several times.



However, the attackers allegedly tied him up and assaulted him with various objects until he died.



Freddrick Mintah, Assemblymember for the area, confirmed the story on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He stated that he was informed about the incident and that when he arrived on the scene, the story was true.



The deceased, he told the news team, was a local, and he [Assemnlyman] knew his relatives.



As a result, it was unfortunate that the young man was attacked and allegedly killed over Ghc1,000.



"The news is depressing. I learned that a young man had been murdered. I rushed to the scene and discovered that the story was true. When I inquired, I was told that the young man was accused of stealing Ghc1,000. Those who attacked him claimed that he [deceased] would only confess through the beatings. Unfortunately, he was killed in the process.”



He also revealed that the young man was known as a mason, a known petty thief who would usually hand over any stolen item to the owner if threatened.



"I can’t say he isn’t a thief. What I do know is that he is not a hardened criminal, but rather a petty thief. He steals small items and always returns stolen items when threatened.”



The body was recovered and taken to the mortuary.



Although no arrests have been made, the Assemblymember claims that the attackers recorded a video and shared it on social media, so apprehending them would be simple.