24-hour economy proposal won't be imposed - Mahama gives more details

General News of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama has provided more details about his proposal for a 24-hour economy to boost jobs and drive economic growth if he wins the 2024 general elections.



Speaking at the 50th anniversary of the Sunyani Catholic Diocese on November 18, 2023, Mahama emphasized that as bad as things were with the economy, there is a chance to turn things around.



He pointed out that the recent use of a night economy by Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister, was a sign that his 24-hour economy proposal was sinking in even though the minister's use was restricted to the tourism ecosystem.



He underlined the fact that the idea is hinged on security and reliable power stressing that it was not going to be compulsory but voluntary.



"This 24-hour economy I propose will be voluntary, it will not be imposed. Businesses will be encouraged to sign up with tax incentives provided for them and enhanced security and lower electricity tariffs," he told the congregation.



He mentioned that after peak hours, special meters will deliver 'time of use' tariffs between 10 and 6 am to help different sectors of the economy run three shifts, meaning operations will run 24/7.



Mahama listed a number of industries he envisioned would benefit as; hospitality facilites, filling stations, manufacturers, construction, garbage, mining and extraction, agro-processing etc.



