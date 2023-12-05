24-hour economy needed to get out of abyss - Austin Gamey

General News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Labour consultant, Austin Gamey, has emphasized the necessity for every government to adopt a 24-hour economy as a component of ongoing economic recovery plans.



Gamey contends that the 24-hour economy policy should not merely be viewed as a strategy to rejuvenate the struggling economy but should also be considered a criterion for endorsing any government seeking office.



He attributes the current challenges, such as unemployment, to the inadequate management of the economy.



He insisted that major aspirants in the 2024 presidential elections must be willing to acknowledge the need for a 24-hour economy.



“…because of poor management of the economy, we have this galloping unemployment on our hands and I strongly believe that whoever, be it the proponent of the policy, the NPP adopting it, [Hassan] Ayariga and Alan Kyerematen [and other presidential aspirants] must be ready to accept that we must introduce a 24-hour economy in Ghana and anything short of that, the person should not be elected.



“The way the economy has gone into the abyss at the moment if we don’t introduce a planned and well-thought economy, we cannot catch up because we owe so much,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



The call comes in the wake of a commitment by John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to implement a 24-hour economy if elected.



The proposal for a 24-hour economy has become a focal point in discussions surrounding Ghana's economic revival, with stakeholders evaluating its potential impact and feasibility in the current socio-economic landscape.



