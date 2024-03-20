24-hour economy: 'We'll hit ground running once elected into office' – Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama says his next government, should he win the December presidential election, will waste no time in implementing his 24-hour economy proposal.



Addressing members of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, Mr Mahama said: “It is an easy way to increase the vacancies for employment generation while we add on more avenues.



"It doesn’t mean that that is the only strategy for employment", he added.



He said the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) "will outdoor it before we come into government and when we come into government, we will hit the ground running with it.



"As I said, it is not going to be compulsory. If you want to join, you join", he clarified.