23 MPs on Akufo-Addo's list of appointees

Politics of Friday, 22 January 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Twenty-three Members of Parliament (MPs) have been nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo to hopefully serve in the second term if Parliament gives them the nod.
The full list of ministerial appointments released from the presidency for the second term of Akufo-Addo’s government was made available to the public on Thursday, 21 January 2021.
The names have subsequently been submitted to parliament for vetting and approval.
“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has submitted to Parliament for prior approval, through the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin…” a release from the Presidency signed by Eugene Arhin, Acting Director of Communication said.
“President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that Parliament will see to the prompt approval of his nominees, so they can assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office,” the release added.
Article 78 (1) of 1992 Constitution of Ghana mandates the President to appoint "the majority of Ministers of State" from among MPs.
Article 78 (1) fully states: “Ministers of State shall be appointed by the President with the prior approval of Parliament from among members of Parliament or persons qualified to be elected as members of Parliament, except that the majority of Ministers of State shall be appointed from among members of Parliament.”
The MPs who have been nominated to serve in the second term of the President are:
1. Dominic Nitiwul – Defence Ministry
2. Ambrose Dery – Interior Ministry
3. Dan Botwe – Local Government, Decentralisation & Rural Dev’t
4. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu – Parliamentary Affairs
5. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Energy Ministry
6. Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – Education Ministry
7. Kwaku Agyemang Manu – Health Ministry
8. Samuel Abdulai Jinapor – Lands and Natural Resources Ministry
9. Kwasi Amoako-Atta – Roads and Highways Ministry
10. Francis Asenso Boakye – Works and Housing
11. Mavis Hawa Koomson – Fisheries and Aquaculture Development
12. John Peter Amewu – Railway Development
13. Sarah Adwoa Safo - Gender, Children and Social Protection
14. Ebenezer Kojo Kum – Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs
15. Dr Kwaku Afriyie – Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation
16. Ignatius Baffour Awuah – Employment and Labour Relations
17. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah – Information
18. Mustapha Yussif – Youth and Sports
19. Joseph Cudjoe – Public Enterprises
20. Freda Prempeh – Works and Housing (Minister of State)
21. Henry Quartey – Greater Accra
22. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah – Western Region
23. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Communications and Digitalisation Ministry
Check out the full list of Ministers for Akufo-Addo’s second term below: