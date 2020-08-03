General News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

226 Ghanaians repatriated from Qatar after being stranded over coronavirus outbreak

Ghanaians waiting to board their flight at HIA Friday

226 Ghanaians living in Qatar were repatriated to the West African over the weekend after being stranded in the Asian country following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the Asian country.



The government of Ghana was moved to taking the action to bring its citizens back home as most of them had lost their jobs in Qatar after companies were closed down because of the outbreak of the deadly disease.



Losing their jobs and also source of income left the Ghanaians working in the Asian country stratnded as they could not pay their rent as well as their living expenses.



Ghana's embassy in Doha Friday repatriated the first batch of stranded Ghanaians from Qatar onboard a chartered Ethiopian Airlines flight.



Ghanaian ambassador Emmanuel Enos, along with a number of his staff and Ghanaian Community chairman Stephen Adjei, were at Hamad International Airport (HIA) to ensure the smooth departure of their compatriots.



“With the advent of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and its attendant economic and social challenges, many Ghanaian workers were left stranded in Qatar. The Government of Ghana, through its embassy in Doha, and executives of the Ghanaian Community organised an evacuation exercise for the stranded Ghanaians, numbering 226,” he said in a press statement.



The envoy noted that the repatriation arrangements have been successful due to the close collaboration between the embassy, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its Chief of Protocol ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro and his staff, and a number of relevant government agencies.



“Without a doubt, the resounding success of the evacuation exercise is a testament to the existing cordial bilateral relations between the two friendly countries,” Enos said.



“The embassy of Ghana in Qatar is hopeful that the existing bonds of friendship between Ghana and Qatar would continue to be strengthened and deepened, even further, in the coming years for the mutual benefit of the two countries. Long live Ghana! Long live Qatar! Long live Ghana-Qatar relations!” he stressed.





