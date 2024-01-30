22-year-old son of a Ghanaian pastor resident in Virginia USA goes missing

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

The 22-year-old son of Reverend Maxwell Appiah, a Ghanaian Pastor based in the US and Lead Pastor at Revelation City Church has gone missing and his whereabouts are unknown.



Darius Appiah according to an official complaint lodged with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was last seen on Wednesday, January 23, 2024, when he left work that afternoon at 2:22 pm after ordering a meal for pickup.



A post on social media by the parents read “Intercessors and Watchmen Arise We need the help of everyone willing and able to first, pray with us for the safe return of our son Darius Appiah.



Secondly, please share this communication, so that we can get as many people as possible involved in the search and rescue of our beloved son.



Finally, if you have any information or connections that can help us locate him please contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.



Darius was last seen on Wednesday, January 23, 2024, when he left work that afternoon at 2:22pm after ordering a meal for pickup. Someone shut his phone off about an hour later, preventing him from being located. He has not been seen since, nor has his phone been back on since that time.



He was last seen wearing a blue winter coat, blue jeans, and brown hiking boots. He may be driving a dark green 2004 Lexus RX330 SUV with Virginia license plate VBT8217.



Once again, if you have any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office and let us know as well”.



