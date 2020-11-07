Regional News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Class FM

22-year-old is best farmer at Gomoa East constituency

Farm produce on display

Twenty-two-year-old Issak Hakim has been adjudged overall best farmer at the 36th Farmers’ Day Celebration at Gomoa East Constituency in the central region.



In his address, Hakim said the misconception about farming not being profitable has been the bane dwindling efforts to engage in farming.



According to him, he ventured into farming some 10 years ago and has since not regretted.



He said he started farming with an acre of land with an amount of GHS100 and personally utilised his labour force.



He said, the amount invested yielded in multiple folds and now he owns acres of land, cultivating diverse crops.



Hakim appreciated the honour saying it will serve as a source of motivation to do more.



He further encouraged young people to denounce the notion that farming is not a profitable venture.



Hakim also appealed to the government through the Ministry of Agriculture to aid them with farming machines and lands through partnership with traditional authorities to aid farmers cultivate more to contribute to the country's food basket and for exportation.



Member of Parliament for Gomoa East, Kojo Asemanyi added that the government's commitment to improve the agriculture sector resorted in the support of subsidised fertilisers and other farming materials and equipment.



He also urged the youth to engage in farming and stop chasing for unavailable white collar jobs.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.