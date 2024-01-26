22-year-old battling to survive after he suffered a machete attack

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 22-year-old guy is fighting for his life after he was allegedly attacked by an unknown assailant.



The victim sustained severe injuries to his face and the back of his neck.



The incident took place on the evening of Thursday, January 24, 2024, in Tepa, Ashanti.



Nana Kwame reported from the region on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, saying the young man was returning from his grandmother’s house, where he had gone to look after her.



While on his way and playing with his phone, the attacker trailed him and allegedly attacked him with the machete.



It remains unclear why the victim was attacked.



According to Nana Kwame, the victim had to scream for help; if not, the attacker would have killed him.



He added that the attacker took to his heels after realising the screams from the victim could get him caught.



When some residents got to the scene, the attacker was already gone.



The young man was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.