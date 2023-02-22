22-year-old SHS graduate stoned to death at galamsey site near Denkyira Obuasi

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

A 22-year-old Senior High School graduate, Evans Wireko, has been stoned to death at a galamsey site by some unidentified group of people at Fobinso near Denkyira Obuasi, now New Obuasi, in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.



The Dunkwa Ayamfuri Government Hospital is also treating another person who was also attacked.



According to the reports, the deceased, Evans Wireko, who lived at Denkyira Ayanfuri, together with his friend, purposely went to a mining site at Fobinso for illegal mining.



Evans and his friend were busy working on the site when a group of people pounced on them, stoning one to death. The other friend managed to escape.



Stones, sticks, and slaps of cement blocks were used to hit Evans by his assailants, who fled after committing the heinous crime.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Dunkwa On-Offin government hospital morgue, where it is awaiting an autopsy report. The police are also conducting an investigation into the matter.



The deceased mother, Salamatu Issaka, told pressmen that she knew someone had been stoned to death but didn’t know the victim was her son until she got to the scene.



According to the mother, her son told her on Sunday evening that he was going to work, and she didn’t hear anything from him again till news of his demise.



The Assemblyman for Denkyira Ayanfuri, Kwabena Aning Castro, said in an interview with Atinka News that the victim was wrongfully stoned because he suspected foul play about his death.



He said the deceased was intentionally killed.



Nana Kwasi Kwarteng, the Ebusuapanin of Denkyira Ayanfuri, has appealed to President Nana Akufo Addo and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo Dampare, to intervene in the matter.



He said, the suspects were from the Fobinso Community near Denkyira Obuasi, and he doesn’t know why he stoned him to death.



The chiefs and residents of Dunkwa Ayamfuri are mounting pressure on the police to arrest all the suspects, or else they will advise themselves.