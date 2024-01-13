21-year-old woman jailed 6 years for child theft

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: dailymailgh.com

A circuit court at Old Tafo in Kumasi has sentenced a woman to six years imprisonment for stealing a four-year-old girl at Mampongteng in the Ashanti Region.



Priscilla Adutwumwaa, a 21-year-old unemployed resident of Kokofu in the Bekwai Municipality was found guilty of the charge of child stealing contrary to Section 93 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).



The court presided over by Her Honor Mrs Lawrencia A.A.D Gyamfi convicted Adutwumwaa on her plea during proceedings on Thursday (11 January).



Prosecuting Detective Inspector S.K. Oppong told the court that Abena Owusuwaa a trader at Mampongteng in the Kwabre East Municipality reported the matter to the police on 16 December 2023, for assistance.



He said investigations led by the police at Mampongteng led to the arrest of Adutwumwaa together with the victim at Adum on 3 January 2024.



The convict was later arraigned for prosecution. The young girl has since been reunited with her family.