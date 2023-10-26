You are here: HomeNews2023 10 26Article 1869275

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

21-year-old man is on the run after allegedly defiling his 13-year-old sister

The victim’s mother stated that she was in town last Friday when she called her daughter (the victim) to prepare banku for the family and that she would be home soon.

However, when she (the mother) returned home, she noticed that her daughter was not walking well.

She drew closer to her and realised she was bleeding and had a stain on her dress.

When she questioned her, the victim revealed that her brother, who is on the run, allegedly defiled her.

Madam Esther, the mother, confirmed the story on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

She revealed that a medical examination revealed that the victim had been defiled.

The mother claims the incident shocked her and caused the victim pain.