21-year-old lady allegedly stabs father to death at Tema

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A 21-year-old lady, Daniella Nyarkoh has been arrested by the Tema Community 2 Police for allegedly stabbing his 70-year-old father, lshmael Nyarkoh to death.



Although she had no particular reason for her actions, the police explain she was going through some mental challenges during the time she allegedly committed the crime.



According to the police, on Sunday, May 30, 2021, brother of the suspect, Prince Nyarkoh, 24, reported that the suspect, (his sister), who lived with their parents stabbed their father at Tema Community 2.



The Police said together with the complainant and the Crime Scene Management Team from the RCID/TR, they proceeded to the crime scene and found a lifeless body of the deceased lying in a prone position “in a pool of blood, in a single room of ground floor under a story building at BBC, Community 2.”



The police detected multiple fresh wounds on the head and the throat of the deceased upon inspection of the body.



“It was also detected that the deceased who is a diabetic patient had his left leg amputated on medical grounds. Two kitchen knives were also retrieved at the crime scene,” the police stated.



Suspect



The police said preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that the suspect, Daniella Nyarkoh is an SHS graduate, currently unemployed and lived with her parents and siblings in a single room at BBC, Community 2.



It explained that for the past one week, the suspect started behaving strangely in the house.



“On 29/05/2021, the suspect was sent to a prayer camp at Tema New Town where the family was advised to send the suspect to a psychiatric hospital for treatment. That today 30/05/2021 at about 0515hours, suspect started behaving abnormally and suddenly rushed to the store room to pick two knives to stab her father to death in the bed without any apparent reason,” the Police stated.



Meanwhile, body of the deceased has been conveyed to the Tema General Hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting autopsy.