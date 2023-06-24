21-year-old SHS graduate with excellent grades turns fuel attendant

General News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The dream of a 21-year-old Senior High School graduate from Bepowase near Asuoyaa, a farming community in Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern region to become a medical Doctor or Biotechnologist is being shattered by poverty.



Darko Benjamin, a brilliant but needy student completed Presbyterian Senior High School-Legon in 2021.



The science student had a grade of 'A1' in Mathematics, English, Integrated Science, Social studies and Elective Mathematics.



He also had grades 'B2' in Biology and 'B3' in Chemistry and Physics.



The former student of Mile-50 M/A Basic School in New Juaben South made aggregate 09 in Basic Education Certificate Examination in 2018 securing him a posting at Legon-PRESEC.



Despite demonstrating academic excellence, Darko Benjamin’s wish of pursuing any medical science-related courses at the university has been impaired by poverty from a broken home in the village with little hope.



He has not been successful in purchasing admission forms for the university since completing Senior High School because of what appears to be the hopeless situation he finds himself in.



However, Darko, who is now a fuel attendant at Kumasi says he has been able to make some savings to purchase university admission forms for the next academic year hoping to get support from an angelic helper.



His father, Kwabena Gyewu, a farmer and tailor told Starr News that despite his willingness to support his brilliant son’s education, his income is nothing to pay for university fees with.



