21-year-old Nigerian jailed after stabbing friend multiple times during fight over clothes

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Nigerian woman, Mercy Ayimode, has been reportedly sentenced to three years imprisonment for stabbing her friend multiple times with a broken bottle.



According to a news report by the Ghanaiantimes, Mercy Ayimode, who stabbed her friend as they were fighting over clothes pleaded guilty to the charge of causing harm.



The Adentan Circuit Court, presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah, convicted Ayimode, a 21-year-old unemployed woman, on her own plea.



The police prosecutor for the case, Inspector Eric Ransford Abban, said that the victim, Victoria Dennies, and her friend, the accused person, are both Nigerians, residing in Madina, a suburb of Ghana's capital town, Accra.



Inspector Abban said that the accused was ejected by her landlady from her residence and the complainant (the victim) accommodated her.



He narrated to the court that the complainant gave the accused person some clothes because her landlady had confiscated her belongings.



He also told the court that the accused person lent GH¢100 to the victims and the relationship between the two turned sour after Mercy demanded her money back.



Victoria Dennies paid the money to Mercy and demanded her cloth back which led to the fight.



The prosecutor added that witnesses separated the two, but the accused person took a broken bottle and stabbed the complainant multiple times all over her body.



The witnesses then arrested the convict and handed her over to the Ghana Police Service.



IB/OGB