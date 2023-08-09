21 BECE candidates sacked after Headmaster failed to register them

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Twenty-one Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) Candidates were turned away from the examination center at Mankessim in the Central Region after their Headmaster refused to register them to write the exams after collecting their Examination fees.



The Proprietor and Headteacher of the New Vision Preparatory School gave them index numbers which were later found to be fake.



The Candidates on Monday August 7, 2023, got themselves well prepared and went to the Examination Center but the Headteacher and the proprietor were nowhere to be found.



At the Assembly Hall during the registration, their names were not mentioned leaving them stranded.



The examination officers went through all the index numbers and codes, but their index numbers were still not found.



Information gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan revealed that each of the affected candidates paid GHC400 while one candidate paid 600 cedis because he registered late with the school.



Some of the angry parents in an interview revealed that, this was not the first time such incident has happened. They recounted an instance some years back where the School’s Proprietor’s father, run away with the registration fees of the candidates without registering them.



The incensed parents who stormed the Examination Center threatened to do everything possible to collect their monies from the school authorities and further called on the police to arrest them.



The parents of the affected candidates have filed a report with the police for necessary action.