Regional News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

€20m solid, liquid waste plants for Northern Region begins

Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed cut the sod on behalf of President Akufo-Addo

Work has begun on the construction of a €20million solid and liquid waste treatment plants for the people of Gbalahi in Tamale in the Northern Region.



While the solid waste plant is expected to be completed within four months, the liquid waste facility will be ready in 12 months.



The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed, on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of work for the Solid and Liquid Waste Treatment Facility.



The plant which is estimated at the cost of €20 million is expected to be completed within 12 months and billed to handle 200 tonnes of waste per day.



Mr Salifu Saeed explained that the project was meant to provide sustainable solution to recover and recycle solid and liquid waste in the region.



He stated that the plant would not only help solve the waste and environment problems but would help create jobs for youth in the country.



Mr Saeed indicated that the plant would create 75 direct jobs and over 200 indirect jobs for youth in the region.



The minister also stated that the facility would assist improve health status of the people of the area.



He, therefore, called on the chiefs and people to support Zoomlion Ghana Ltd to complete the project on schedule.



Madam Florence Larbi, Chief Operating Management of the Zoomlion Ghana Ltd stated that the company was committed to addressing the sanitation problems in the country.



She emphasised that establishment of the treatment plant in the country was to help reduce water and air pollution in the region.



Madam Larbi indicated that the recycling and proper waste treatment could be a literal and metaphorical ‘gold mine’.



She commended the government for the partnership and support in all the company’s initiatives.



Madam Larbi said the treatment would boost the agricultural sector and support the planting for food and jobs agenda.



The chief of Gbalahi, Mahama Sayibu commended Zoomlion and the government for setting the plant in the community.



He was hopeful that establishment of the plant in the community would go a long way to address their challenges.

