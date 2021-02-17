Politics of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

2024 will be very tough for NDC if NPP presents Bawumia as flagbearer – Allotey Jacobs

Suspended member of the National Democratic Congress Allotey Jacobs has advised the party to coil back and reorganize the party for 2024 as they could face the shocks of their lives in 2024 should the New Patriotic Party present Vice President Bawumia.



According to him, if the party continues to thread on the tangent they are now, they will receive the shock of their lives if the NPP should field Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Allotey Jacobs who was speaking on Accra-based Happy FM indicate that the task ahead of the NDC in 2024 is herculean should Bawumia be made the flagbearer of the NPP because the Vice President has made inroads in the political space.



He indicated that even the five regions of the North which was the stronghold of the NDC is gradually falling to the NPP because of the Bawumia effect and it’s high time the NDC realizes this and work towards fighting back for its numbers.



“It’s a herculean task and I keep on saying it, you won’t see it now but when you start seeing it, it will be boom. I don’t know the stuff he’s made of but when you look at our political space, he has changed the discourse and you see, the Northern region was for NDC but you see the inroads the NPP is making? So I’m saying that he’s gradually eating into space.”



The NDC after the 2020 elections is currently in court to challenge the validity of the declaration made by Jean Mensa of the 2020 elections and also seek an order from the apex court of the land for a rerun because to him, no political party won the elections.