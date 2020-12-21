Politics of Monday, 21 December 2020

2024 will be a cool chop for Mahama - Effah Darteh predicts

Legal practitioner, Nkrabea Effa Darteh and John Dramani Mahama

Former Member of Parliament for Berekum, Captain Nkrabea Effa Darteh (rtd), is of the view that the next general elections in 2024 will be a cool chop for former President John Dramani Mahama.



He, however, said there is a caveat on that.



He believes it will only be possible if the NPP does not put their act together by unanimously deciding on a weak candidate to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.



Speaking on Okay FM’s "Ade Akye Abia", the private legal practitioner explained that the New Patriotic Party always has a problem in selecting a leader for the party as their presidential candidate.



"If that should happen in 2024, the New Patriotic Party will likely lose the election which will pave way for the NDC candidate John Dramani Mahama should he decide to contest for the 2024 presidential elections...."



"But for me, I believe that if the party quietly elects a flagbearer without any drama and public attention, they will give the NDC a run for their money if they bring John Mahama," he added.



While stopping short of naming his preferred candidate for the 2024 general elections, he appealed to his party leadership to be careful when selecting a flagbearer after the tenure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president ends.



Touching briefly on the 2020 general elections, the NPP stalwart could not fathom why the running party could lose so many parliamentary seats even in areas where they were considered strongholds of the party.



"I think it's about time the leadership of the party takes smart and decisive decisions in the selection of candidates during primaries. They should refrain from imposing candidates on constituents otherwise the party will lose more seats in 2024," he stated.

