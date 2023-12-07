2024 running mate: Bawumia did not present any name at NPP NC meeting

Politics of Thursday, 7 December 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) after a meeting of its National Council on December 6, 2023 granted a request by its flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, for additional time to select his running mate for the upcoming elections in 2024.



It has, however, been confirmed that the Vice President did not present any possible candidates for the slot during the meeting.



According to Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary; "A reasonable time in our estimation is when the vice president will deem it fit to present someone to the party.



"He did not come to the meeting with any of these names. No name was proposed to us today," he told Accra-based Joy FM.



By law, the party's constitution mandates the selection of a vice presidential candidate one year before the elections.



Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary of the NPP, addressed the press after a National Council meeting, explaining the rationale behind the decision.



“However, upon request from the presidential candidate that because his election was done on the 4th of November 2023, he needs a bit of time to continue with his consultation before he brings the proposed name for running mate to the National Council and this was unanimously agreed by the National Council,” Kodua said at a post-meeting press conference.



Some names that have been bandied about in the media as possible running mates include Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister; Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister; and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Kwabena Agyepong among others.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, last month, handed over the leadership of the NPP to Bawumia after a 16-year tenure.



Akufo-Addo held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party awaiting to appointment of his running mate.



