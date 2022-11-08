You are here: HomeNews2022 11 08Article 1658507

General News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

2024 polls: NDC won't waste funds to campaign if Bawumia leads NPP - Sammy Gyamfi

« Prev

Next »

Comments (10)

Listen to Article

Sammy Gyamfi is National Communications Officer of the NDC Sammy Gyamfi is National Communications Officer of the NDC

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says his party will at least save some resources if Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is chosen to lead the NPP in the 2024 presidential election.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, he will be the “happiest person in this world” if the ‘Mahama-Bawumia’ presidential contest comes to reality.

“The work on campaigning will be easier for us [NDC]. We will not waste time and funds on campaigning. We’ll only be playing back his [BAwumia’s] own promises to Ghanaians,” he said on NEAT FM’s Me Man Nti political talk show.

Sammy Gyamfi is very optimistic the NDC will regain power in 2024 but a Bawumia ticket for the NPP will make it a ‘cool chop’ for them.

“No Ghanaian will want to vote for a liar like Bawumia as president,” he asserted.

You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special here:

Join our Newsletter