2024 polls: NDC holds capacity building conference for youth wing in the Western Region

Regional News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region has organised a capacity-building conference for the youth wing in the region.



The pulsating exercise, which was conducted on Saturday, August 26, 2023, formed an integral part of activities being rolled out to sharpen the skills and experience of the youth wing of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The theme for the vital conference was, "Effective Mobilization for Power: The Role of a Youth Organization."



The conference, which was mounted at the AYA Community Center at Ampain in Ellembelle Constituency, was measured successfully by participants.



It attracted many party stalwarts who did not only contribute in kind, but in cash to support activities of the youth wing of the party in the region.



The Ellembelle Constituency Youth Organizer of the NDC McDonald Kwofie, had the privilege of making the opening remarks at the conference.



Chanting severally of the slogans of the youth wing, the Ellembelle youth commander used the platform to encourage the youth wing to commit themselves to grassroots mobilization for the NDC to win more souls ahead of the 2024 general elections.



This, he said, was non-negotiable and the only way the youth could secure more numbers and improve the electoral fortunes of the NDC ahead of the 2024 polls.



Alhaji Mustapha Iddirisu, the Western Regional Youth Organizer of NDC, who led the successful organization of the historic conference, charged each of the Constituency Youth Organizers to play an instrumental role in their respective communities and constituencies to influence the establishment of NDC presence across the country and push hard to determine the outcome of the 2024 general elections.



He said although current political indicators have shown that the youth wing would play a crucial role in determining the faith of the party ahead of the general elections, any attempt to relax would cause the downfall of the party.



Consequently, he said they must not leave any stone unturned considering the herculean task ahead of them.



Alhaji Mustapha Iddirisu said the only way the party would recognize the youth wing in government, was the performance they would display during the campaign period to determine the outcome of the polls.



Western Regional Secretary of NDC, Joseph Nelson who also addressed the conference, urged the youth wing to demonstrate loyalty and commitment without inducement to turn around the electoral fortunes of the party in the region.



He also appealed to the wing to support the regional target by increasing the number of seats in Parliament and improving the voting pattern and its margin for the flag bearer.



Subsequently, the youth wing led by Alhaji Mustapha Iddirisu, presented three branded youth wing party T-shirts, known as the green army, to Nana Kojo Toku, Western Regional Chairman of the party, George Sipa Adjah Yankey, former Minister of Health, and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) and Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah for displaying exemplary leadership in the party.



Present at the conference were; Joseph Yammin, NDC National Organizer, Elikem Kotoko, NDC Deputy National Organizer, Lawyer George Opare Addo, NDC National Youth Organizer, Ruth Seddoh, NDC Deputy National Youth Organizer, Osman Ayariga, NDC Deputy National Youth Organizer, Chief Biney, Former Deputy National Organizer, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Former Communications Minister, Kofi Arko Nokoe, NDC MP for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira, all NDC 2024 Parliamentary Candidates, Lawyer Edudzi Kudzo Tamaklo, NDC Legal Team Director among others.



