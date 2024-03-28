2024 polls: Be fair, neutral – Methodist Church to EC

Politics of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s Electoral Commission must be an impartial arbiter in the forthcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in December, the Methodist Church of Ghana has urged.



At a news conference held on Wednesday, 27 March 2024, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, said: "We call upon the Electoral Commission to uphold fairness and neutrality at every stage of the electoral process."



"It is imperative that all Ghanaians have confidence in the integrity of the electoral system," he added.



The church also implored “political parties and independent candidates to conduct their campaigns with dignity and respect."



Most Rev. Dr. Boafo, as well, urged the citizenry to play their role in ensuring the conduct of successful and peaceful elections.



"All hands must be on deck to protect the peace we cherish as a country. Let us remember that our unity is our strength, and together, we can ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for Ghana."