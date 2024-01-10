2024 is the year for independent candidates; NDC, NPP era over – JOY

Politics of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The 2012 and 2016 independent presidential candidate Jacob Osei Yeboah says the year 2024 and the general elections are ones he preferred as the year for the independent candidates.



He said the political parties have demonstrated that they cannot transform the country, and the best approach now is for a new force, fresh ideas, and new non-political faces to take over the management of the country.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he said the political party system in Ghana has not benefited Ghana.



He said the multiple-party democracy we practice in Ghana is deceitful and only used by a few people to rob the people and deny them the development they need.



He said the NPP and the NDC, who have had the opportunity to rule Ghana, have destroyed the country.



He noted that what is even more annoying is that former President Mahama, who was equally incompetent, wanted to come back because the level of incompetence of the NPP surpassed his.



“Ghana is currently at a crossroads, and if that were not the case, Mahama would not have thought of returning to contest an election claiming that the NPP is incompetent,” he said while commenting on the cancellation of ‘The Convention’.



The cancellation of the event, he said, was an orchestrated attempt by the government and political class to frustrate Nana Asare Bediako, aka Cheddar.



He said the government has realised that independent candidates will take over the affairs of the state this year.



He argues that Cheddar is a force to be reckoned with, and the government and its political assigns are bent on tarnishing his image.



He criticised President Akufo-Addo in particular, calling him dumb and a failure.



He claimed that if Akufo-Addo had become president, we would have been informed that he was the best thing that ever happened to Ghana.