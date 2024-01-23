2024 is a year of epic changes – Justice Srem-Sai

Politics of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned private legal practitioner and law lecturer, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, has predicted that there is going to be a lot of changes in the political leaders of many countries in the world.



In a post shared on X on Monday, January 22, 2024, Dr Justice Srem-Sai noted that Ghana and 49 other countries in the world would be holding elections to change their leaders.



He likened the year 2024 to the period of the French Revolution, which led to monumental changes in the world.



“This year, 2024, 50 countries will be holding national elections. In other words, about half of the world’s population will be voting to change Presidents and national leaders this year alone.



“Also, today, January 22, the planet Pluto enters the sign of Aquarius, where it’ll remain for the next 20 years. The last time Pluto got here, the French Revolution happened,” he wrote.



He added, “The ideas behind that revolution transformed world political and economic ideologies greatly. We’re in the year of epic changes. Be ready”.



BAI/OGB