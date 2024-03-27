2024 elections: You’re not the option, we won’t give it to you – Wontumi to Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wuntumi, has reassured his party faithful that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is poised to break the 8-year electoral cycle.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP affirmed that power will not transition to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama.



“I can assure you that in 2024 we are breaking the 8, they delayed us in 2008 but they can’t stop us, we are more united than before. They can't stop us; we are united and we are breaking the 8.



“We are not going to give it to you. John Dramani Mahama you are not the option, we are not going to give it to you to spoil the good work that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done.



“Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is going to succeed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he said during the inauguration of the Ashanti Region NPP campaign team over the weekend.



Joining the chorus of confidence, the Campaign Chairman of the NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections, Dan Kwaku Botwe, assured supporters that the party remains united and focused on victory.



Speaking at the event, he highlighted the successful internal elections at various levels of the party hierarchy, underscoring the unity within the NPP.



"We are not divided at all, we have had successful polling station elections, successful electoral elections, successful constituency elections, successful regional elections, successful national elections, and successful presidential elections. We are united, and we will do it at the right time,” he said.





Dr. Bawumia will succeed President Akufo-Addo, not John Mahama; We will “Break the 8” - Chairman Wontumi. #ElectionHQ #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/KJT8UcZsCU — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) March 25, 2024

AM/GA