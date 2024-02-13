2024 elections: What Obiri Boahen said about 'Bawumia-Opoku Onyinah' ticket

Politics of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has weighed in on the possible choice of former chairman of the Pentecost church, Apostle Dr Opoku Onyinah, as his running mate for the Mahamudu Bawumia campaign ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.



According to Obiri Boahen, the choice of Onyinah could address various aspects crucial in African politics.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on February 12, 2024, Obiri Boahen highlighted the qualities that make Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah a suitable candidate for the position.



"When it comes to academic credentials, Opoku Onyinah has them. In terms of human relations, maturity in politics and humility, he possesses all three qualities.



“Then, it's crucial to remember that when engaging in politics in Africa, certain factors cannot be ignored, religion, ethnicity and other considerations. People used to claim that the NPP doesn't like Muslims and northerners.



“…now, people are suggesting that his running mate should be an Akan Christian person. This would satisfy both Muslims and Christians,” he said.



He argued that by selecting Onyinah as a running mate, Bawumia would not only be fostering unity within the party but also dispelling misconceptions about the party.



"So, if Bawumia goes for Onyinah, what will happen? Bawumia is a Muslim, and Onyinah is an Akan who is a Pentecostal. So, if Bawumia decides to go for Onyinah, I don't see anything wrong with it," he added.







