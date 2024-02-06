2024 elections: My victory will be meaningful if Bawumia wins - John Darko

Politics of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

The elected parliamentary candidate for the Suame Constituency on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Darko has urged his constituents and the entire NPP fraternity to work hard to ensure Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes Ghana's next president.



The lawyer and lecturer who was speaking to his constituents after a thanksgiving service said his victory in the 2024 parliamentary elections would be meaningless if Bawumia lost the presidential seat, thus urging them to work harder to ensure Bawumia wins the election.



He said their victory would make a complete formation of governance and create avenues for development.



He entreated both supporters of his camp and those of the other opponents' camp to as a matter of urgency, put behind all differences and come together as one.



"I urge all of us to come together as one. For me, I just believe that all the 964 delegates voted for me, and that's how I want my followers to see it. Let's stop hooting and making derogatory remarks against others, this is the time we come together and build", he said.



He also entreated Ghanaians to ignore former president, John Dramani Mahama and the NDC since they have nothing good to offer Ghanaians.



Meanwhile, the first Vice Chairman of the Suame constituency, Patrick Owusu who expressed joy over the quick reunion of delegates, further called for unity and hard work to help the party break the eight.



Commending the sitting MP and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu for his work, the vice chairman called on both losing and winning aspirants to come together to ensure the NPP's victory.



Abigail Osei Tawia, the constituency women's organiser called for unity and hard work to help the party break the eight.



According to her, it would be unfortunate for the party to be in opposition at the expense of working hard to retain power.



"It is always better to be in power than to be in opposition. The victory has been overwhelming, and today's togetherness confirms that", she said.



She urged the leadership of the party to continue with their good work to ensure victory in the 2024 election.



The thanksgiving service which started on Friday in the Suame Mosque, continued till Sunday.



He concluded his thanksgiving service at the Makro Methodist Church, the Suame Presbyterian Church, and the Takwa Roman Catholic Church.