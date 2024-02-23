2024 elections: EC to release Electoral Calendar before February ending

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said it will release the 2024 electoral calendar before the end of February 2024 while reaffirming its commitment to maintain the original December 7 date.



This decision follows controversies surrounding a potential change of the voting date, primarily prompted by concerns raised by the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) group.



Addressing queries during the Public Accounts Committee session on Wednesday, February 21 2024, Deputy Chair of the Commission, Dr. Bossman Asare, affirmed the EC's imminent announcement of the 2024 electoral calendar.



Dr. Asare assured the committee, stating, "We will certainly disclose it [the calendar] before the end of February. It should be out by the end of this month [February]."