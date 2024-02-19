2024 elections: Bawumia will retire Mahama - Kwabena Frimpong

Politics of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

The Deputy Protocol Director of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Frimpong, has reaffirmed his unwavering belief that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will emerge victorious in the 2024 presidential election.



In an interview with a correspondent from Daily Searchlight, he said Dr. Bawumia will compel John Mahama to retire from politics after his massive defeat in the 2024 election.



"After being rejected twice in 2016 and 2020 due to incompetence and corruption like Geeda, Sada, NSS Scandals, Bus Branding, and Isophotone, etc which engulfed his government, and in 2024 he would lose miserably. One can't phantom why Mr. Incompetence Mahama thinks Ghanaians have so soon forgotten," he said.



He went on to say that the former president would realise Ghanaians do not need his service any more when he loses to Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming election.



The NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has outlined his vision to the party and the public in what he termed as the ‘Bold Solution for the Future’ should he be handed the mandate to lead the country in 2025.



The visions he presented to the public lay more emphasis on attaining sustainable macroeconomic stability, reduction in taxation, building a digital economy, and making Ghana a digital hub.



In response to Dr. Bawumia's address on his vision for Ghana, Kwabena Frimpong said Bawumia highlighted specific policy ideas that he could potentially use to build a prosperous country.



“Dr. Bawumia touched on policies that would aid solve most Ghanaian challenges, which I believe can help Ghana improve on the current success being chalked by the Government, Ghanaians were impressed with the brilliance of the Vice President’s vision for the nation, dubbed the new chapter for Ghana," he said.



He claims that the vice president has significantly eased the living conditions of every Ghanaian through the process of digitalization, adding that it is an area that requires attention in the battle against corruption.



He believes Dr. Bawumia possesses all the attributes, and abilities of a modern-day leader who would implement innovative ideas to solve the country's problems.



"Let's give Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the opportunity to become President. Incompetent Mahama has been President before and his output was very poor his recent campaigns are indicative of a Man who has no vision or proper policy for this country," he added.