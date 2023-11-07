2024 elections: Bawumia is not the alternative, reject him - Armah Buah to Ghanaians

Politics of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has called on Ghanaian voters to reject the newly elected presidential candidate for NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Armah-Kofi Buah who is also the Deputy Minority Leader of Ghana's Parliament made the call on Sunday, November 5, 2023, after the NPP presidential primaries which took place on Saturday, November 4, 2024.



The Ellembelle MP stated that "the track record of Dr. Bawumia, the newly elected flagbearer of the NPP as the head of the economic management team has proven to be a complete disaster".



"He has been at the forefront of championing empty sloganeering and making numerous promises, that were never fulfilled".



"The once outspoken economic Messiah, Dr. Bawumia has become noticeably silent on the state of the economy which he has superintended over and contributed largely to the serious shambles the country finds itself in"



He said, "It is evidently clear that Dr. Bawumia has been a colossal failure in effectively managing the economy, delivering on his promises, and therefore suffers a significant credibility deficit", he added.



He stated that at this crucial time, Ghana doesn't need a leader like Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because he is a failure.



"At this material point in our national development, Ghana requires competent leadership that prioritizes sound economic policies, transparency, and accountability"



"The country deserves leaders who will take decisive actions to stabilize the economy and steer it towards growth and prosperity. Dr. Bawumia as NPP Flagbearer can simply not be a viable option for the task ahead. He must be rejected outrightly", he stated.