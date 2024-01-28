2024 election: NPP will form majority in Parliament – Agyei Baah

Politics of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The former Nkawkaw Member of Parliament, Seth Agyei Baah says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win majority of seats in the next Parliament.



Speaking to Starr News during the Parliamentary primaries of the party, the former lawmaker blamed the current hung Parliament on mistakes the party made in the last general elections.



“We are trying to put the best of our candidates forward so that the people will look at the candidates and vote for the party. So what we are doing now is in every constituency the best of the candidates, the one the people want to have confidence in, we select that person.



“I believe that technically we are on course to win the election. Your work will prove whether the people have confidence in you because it is the people who are going to decide the way forward. So if the people don’t have confidence in you they will not vote for the party,” Mr. Baah stated.



He continued: “Now we have 137, 137 and it’s our own mistakes and we are correcting them and we are going to have the majority come 2024 we will have the majority in Parliament.”



The former lawmaker stated that the governing party will have about 158 Members of Parliament in the 2024 election.