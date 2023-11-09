2024 election: Avoid religious division - Christian Council to voters

Regional News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Christian Council has cautioned voters against injecting religious sentiments into the upcoming 2024 general elections following the election of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The Council emphasised that both flagbearers, Dr. Bawumia and former President John Mahama, do not represent religious identities or ideologies in their candidacy.



During the conference on Religion and Peaceful Co-existence in Accra, the Chairman of the CCG, Rt Rev Dr. Hilliard Dogbe, issued the warning in response to concerns raised by participants, including Senior Research Fellow Kwesi Jonah.



The Council stressed that focusing on unnecessary religious comments could lead to tension and conflict, jeopardising the democratic credentials, peace, and stability of the country.



Rt Rev Dr. Dogbe urged Ghanaians to prioritise the thinking ability of candidates and avoid injecting religious or ethnic tension into the elections.



He emphasised the need to learn from past elections and advocated for political parties to prioritise the welfare of the citizenry over parochial interests.



Various leaders at the conference, including the Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area and the National Chief Imam, emphasised the importance of tolerance, unity, and collaboration among diverse groups to build sustainable peace.



The National Peace Council Chairman, Rev Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, urged stakeholders to work together despite religious and political differences for the collective goal of fostering peace in Ghana and the West Africa sub-region.