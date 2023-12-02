2024 budget not approved – Parliamentary Service

General News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Parliamentary Service has said in a statement that the 2024 Budget has not been approved.



“The Parliament of Ghana wishes to bring to the attention of the general public that the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government for the year ending 3 December 2024 is still before Parliament awaiting approval,” it noted.



While the majority caucus insists Speaker Bagbin declared that the 'ayes' had it in a voice vote during the approval process, the minority causus insists the budget was not approved.



The minority insisted in a headcount, prompting the majority to stage a walkout.



The Parliamentary Service on Thursday, November 30, 2023, explained: “It is instructive to state that, as per practice in the House, daily basis before sitting commences, the Speaker and the Leadership of Parliament from both sides of the House usually have a pre-sitting discussion and agree on how to manage the business of the day.



“At the pre-sitting meeting held yesterday, 29th November 2023, it was agreed that voice votes would be taken on the Budget. However, in circumstances where the Speaker’s opinion on the voice vote is challenged, headcounts would be taken. That agreement is exactly what the Rt. Hon. Speaker complied with.”