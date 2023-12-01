2024 budget debate: Majority's walkout from parliament was a smart move - Atik Mohammed

General News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Atik Mohammed has dabbled in discussions on the drama that occurred in Parliament on Wednesday, November 29, regarding the 2024 budget.



The Majority in Parliament staged a walkout, disrupting the approval process for the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government for the year ending December 31, 2024.







The walkout occurred after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, put the motion on a voice vote and declared the "Ayes" by the Majority as having carried the motion but the ruling was challenged by the Minority Caucus who argued there was no clear distinction between the "Ayes" and the "Nays".



Invoking Order 113(2), the Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Kofi Armah-Buah, called for a headcount or division to determine the outcome of the vote.



The Speaker heeded the Minority's request and instructed the House Clerks to conduct the headcount but this was met with opposition from the Majority Caucus who also argued that the Speaker had already declared the "Ayes" in favour of the motion and should stand by his ruling.



However, fearing they may lose the motion due to the absence of three Majority members, the Majority refused to participate in the voting process and walked out of the chamber.



Touching on the issue in a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Atik Mohammed described the walkout as a smart move.



To him, the Majority's decision was necessary to avoid what he termed a "tragedy" as it would have been difficult for them to gain approval of their budget.



To him, the Majority failed to put their house in order, hence their only option was to vacate their chamber so as to disrupt the proceedings.



"This was a smart move to avoid any tragedy...otherwise...this is unheard-of. That I have presented my budget but before I bring it to the House, I should have prepared myself adequately because I know what the Minority can do, so your house should be in order," he said.



He also believed the "ruling of the Speaker actually strengthens the strategy of the Majority to avoid any catastrophe" but advised the Majority to fully prepare themselves before they go to Parliament.



