2024 budget approved

General News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After several twists and turns, parliament has approved the 2024 budget statement and economic policy.



The budget was approved on December 7, 2023, via a vote count that garnered 138 yes-s and 136 no-s.



The budget approval was contended earlier on November 27, 2023, when the majority MPs walked out of parliament due to the Speaker's decision to use a head count.



The Minority had said it would not allow the budget to be approved in its current form as it burdens Ghanaians.



The Minority leader, Ato Forson told journalists “The NDC members of parliament were ready to vote against the budget for a very good reason and we outlined as part of our concluding remarks why we are against this budget. Our position is simple, we cannot allow this budget to go through in its current form because the ordinary Ghanaian will be the one who will suffer."



SSD/ DAG

Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel