2024 SONA: 'I don’t expect anything ‘fresh’ from Akufo-Addo' – Austin Gamey

General News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Labour dispute resolution expert and consultant, Austin Gamey has expressed on Class FM's morning show today, Monday, 26 February 2024, that he is not expecting anything fresh from President Nana Akufo-Addo in relation to his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) before Parliament, tomorrow, Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



Speaking to the host of the Class FM Morning show, Kwame Dwomoh Agyeman, ahead of the SONA, Mr Gamey stated: “What we should do is to just lay back, and not knowing what he has in his arsenal, something extraordinary could come from him… but I think to be honest, I don’t expect anything fresh from his office.”



President Akufo-Addo is slated to deliver the SONA to Parliament on February 27, 2024, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.



This constitutional provision mandates the President to deliver a message on the State of the Nation at the beginning of each session and prior to the dissolution of Parliament.



The address is expected to highlight the government’s key policy objectives for the year ahead, while also offering insights into strategies aimed at improving the current economic conditions.



It serves as an opportunity for the President to communicate the administration's plans and priorities to both the legislative body and the nation at large.



This forthcoming address will be particularly significant as it marks President Akufo-Addo’s last presentation to Parliament during his current term in office



