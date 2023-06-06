2024 Polls: Volta to deliver one million votes for NDC

Politics of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Volta Regional Chairman for National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mawutor Agbavitor has promised to deliver one million votes to the NDC in the 2024 general elections.



He made this known at the 44th Anniversary of the June 4th Revolution held at Hohoe on Sunday.



”The celebration of the 44th anniversary in the Volta region for us, is a revolutionary launch of our campaign towards 2024 and a launch to deliver one million votes for the NDC and also to win all 18 seats in the region.”



He, further stated that, the choice of Hohoe for this year’s celebration “is not by accident.”



The choice of Hohoe according to him “is for us (NDC) to reflect on what has happened which was an anomaly of which we are determined to correct in the next election.”



He also advised young people of the party to imbibe the principles of the June 4th Revolution into their political journey.



”The importance of June 4th cannot be lost on us; the bravery displayed by the fore bearers, the courage of fighting and standing for the truth, probity, accountability, transparency were the core values.”



“It is for us today as young people to imbibe those principles to guide our political journey. We must be fair to everybody, we must work very hard and the greatest honour to give our forebearers is for us to win the 2024 election,” Mr. Agbavitor advised.



The June 4th Revolution was a military coup led by the late former President and founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings in 1979.



The Revolution was attributed to a combination of corruption and perceived bad governance in the country at the time.