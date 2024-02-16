2024 Polls: Bawumia’s claim about Keta fish landing site false – Volta NDC

Politics of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress in the Volta region has debunked Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s claim that the government has built a fish landing site in Keta.



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during his recent address on his vision to the nation stated that the NPP government has constructed more fish landing sites than any other government since 1992, siting locations such as Axim, Dixcove, Moree, Mumford, Winneba, Senya Breku, Gomoa Fetteh, Teshie, Keta, Osu, Ekumfi, and Mfantseman.



But the claim by the NPP flagbearer, according to the NDC in the region is “misleading” and has no evidence on the ground.



A statement issued by the Volta regional communications officer of the NDC, Kafui Sorkpa Agbleze stated that, “Contrary to the bold assertion made by the NPP flagbearer in paragraph 31, page 16 of his presentation, there is no evidence to support his government’s establishment or existence of a fish landing site project within the prominent town of Keta or anywhere else in the Volta region.”



“This deliberate misrepresentation of facts by the ruling party’s flagbearer is not only misleading but also demonstrates a blatant disregard for the truth,” the statement added.



The issue of a fish landing site first popped up in 2019 during Hogbetsotso in a speech delivered on behalf of the President by the Volta regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa.



In October 2020, some community engagements were held in Keta by the Deputy Minister of Fisheries, the Volta regional Minister, and representatives from the Transport Ministry and the Ghana Ports and Habour Authority (GPHA) to create some awareness about the said project.



Regardless, nothing has been done yet to bring the project to a reality.



The NDC in its press statement, noted that, “It is deeply disappointing but not surprising that the NPP flagbearer would as usual, resort to spreading palpable lies and misinformation to score political points, especially about a region as vital to our nation’s socio-economic fabric as the Volta region.”



The party believes the claim by Dr. Bawumia is deceptive and demonstrates lack of respect for the people of the Volta region.