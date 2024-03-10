2024 NDC presidential running mate is a perfect choice - Keta MP

Politics of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: GNA

Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the Member of Parliament for Keta in the Volta Region, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer running mate, Professor Naana Janne Opoku-Agyemang, is a perfect choice for the upcoming elections.



Professor Opoku-Agyemang would partner with former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC for this year’s 2024 elections.



Gakpe, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, described Professor Opoku-Agyemang as a competent, dedicated, patriotic, passionate, and well-fit personality whose partnership with Mahama would lead the party to victory.



“For Mahama and the elders of the party to retain Prof. Jane for the next general elections tells you that she is capable. We will support them strongly to accomplish the unfinished contest that will probably bring back NDC to power in 2024,” he stated.



Gakpe further stated that a female running mate for the party simply signified how tolerant and gender-balanced the NDC party is to also give women the opportunity to showcase their abilities in governance.



In a related development, Anthony Dagadu, a political analyst, stated that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang could make a perfect running mate if she adhered to all the policies of the party by avoiding frustrations and intimidation from party members.



“This is not her first time becoming a running mate. I believe she has gathered more experience that will help her partner Mahama,” Dagadu said



He expressed the hope that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would also name an equally good and competent running mate to partner Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for a good race in the 2024 general elections.



However, some NPP supporters GNA interviewed expressed optimism about retaining the presidential seat “since the NDC has presented a losing team that once lost to the NPP in the 2020 general elections.”



Professor Opoku-Agyemang was the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.



She also served as the Education Minister from 2013–2016 under former President Mahama.