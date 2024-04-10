2024 Empower STEM workshop for BECE students ends in Accra

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

The 1-Day Empower Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) workshop organized by Empower Playgrounds in collaboration with the Ghana Science Association with support from the 'Me Boafo' Foundation for final-year students (BECE candidates) has officially ended in Accra.



With over 200 students from 9 schools in the Eastern and Greater Accra Region, the event was geared towards creating a sustainable learning environment for future opportunities.



The participating schools were Luta & Amoyoakope JHS from Dangme West District, Greater Accra; Obosono and Ankwansu JHS from the Akuapem South District; Yonguase (Yilo Krobo) Eastern Region; Adenya, Attabui, & Akyeremanten JHS from Akuapem North; and Mpeam from the New Juaben North.



Experts from the STEM field who gave a lecture at the workshop included Dr. Angela Trego (USA), PE, PMP, a licensed professional engineer; Ing. Dr. Peace Amoatey, Agricultural Engineer, University of Ghana; Dr. Jersley Chirawurah, Malaria Research Scientist, University of Ghana; and Solomon Ayeboafo Otu, a Plant Geneticist.



The experts highlighted the careers and impacts of STEM on national and global development. They, however, urged the students to enroll in STEM activities.



Some sections of the students, in an interview with AccraDailyPost, indicated their readiness to explore the STEM field.



They also expressed their gratitude to the organizers for implementing such projects.



"We are grateful to Empower Playgrounds and facilitators for this workshop. We didn't know there were benefits involved when you take up the STEM course. We have received enough ideas and information, so we will do our best to learn more and also improve our knowledge," they stated.



As part of the workshop, the students toured the engineering laboratory, where they interacted with seasoned engineer and lecturer Dr. Elsie Effah Kaufmann.