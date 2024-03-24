2024 Elections: You have crucial roles to play towards victory - Dr. Bawumia to NPP Diaspora branches

Politics of Sunday, 24 March 2024

The Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged members of the NPP Diaspora branches to come together and rally behind the NPP for victory in both the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, regardless of who they supported in the Presidential and various parliamentary primaries.



Speaking at the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Dr. Bawumia said the Diaspora branches of the NPP are crucial to the party, and they have crucial roles to play this year to help the party to victory.



"The diaspora branches of the NPP have been very key to the fortunes of the party. And for the 2024 elections, you have major roles to play," Dr. Bawumia said.



He added that in recognition of their key roles, his campaign set-up has a special structure for diaspora affairs.



"Dear Patriots, many of you in the diaspora have asked about your role in the campaign. The National campaign team comprises the diaspora coordination team made up Dr. Akwasi Acheampong, Amponsah Stonash, Obaa Yaa Frimpong, Richard Gyamfi, Emmanuel Attafuah and Kingsley Agyemang," said the NPP Flagbearer.



"The purpose of this team is to bring to bear the exceptional talents in the diaspora, coordinate plans and ideas from the diaspora, among other resources, to infuse them into the broader national campaign strategy and execution. I have no doubt that the team we have assembled will work extremely hard to make all persons in the diaspora feel a part of the campaign."



Dr. Bawumia assured them of his openness to embrace all party members and stressed the need for all party members to come together to ensure the party breaks the 8 and wins the majority in Parliament.



"Unity is not something we must take for granted. We must work vigorously at it. As your flagbearer, I stand before you as an inclusive and unifying person, with a deep-seated conviction to embrace all of you to my team and campaign. I pledge not to alienate any of you. I stand with you, whether you campaigned for me or not."



The NPP International Conference was attended by representatives of the party's external branches across the world.