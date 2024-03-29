2024 Elections: Vote for candidates with solutions not based on party colours – CDD to Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

The Director for Advocacy and Policy Engagement at the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante, has urged Ghanaians to decide on which candidate to vote for in the December 2024 general elections.



According to him, Ghanaians should carefully deliberate on the future direction and advancement of the nation when choosing the next president.



Dr. Asante stressed the significance of voters looking beyond traditional party affiliations to rather prioritise candidates offering concrete solutions to the country's pressing challenges.



“I really hope that Ghanaians tackle this business as usual two-party kind of sloganeering. We are in an election year. Already you will hear people putting out very empty promises that have nothing to do with the problems that we are facing," Dr Asante is quoted in a myjoyonline.com report.



He called for solutions to the country’s current economic crisis.



“We have an economic crisis that we haven’t seen since the 80s and nobody is coming to tell us how are they going to fix that problem.”



“So I am hoping that in this election we would have lot more courage because if people will go and throw these things about and then they get into government, we are the ones that are going to pick up the pieces because then they cannot offer any solutions,” he stated.



