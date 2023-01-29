2024 Elections: NPP will take back Akwatia seat - NPP Communications Director

Politics of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern region is determined to win back the Akwatia constituency seat in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



According to the Regional Communications Director, Evans Osei Yeboah, the party is poised in ensuring it takes part the seat from the main opposition NDC lawmaker.



In an interview with Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma on Bryt FM, Tsooboi as affectionately called was happy the party has been able to conduct two polling station elections that were left out in the party's internal elections held last year due to misunderstanding.



He indicated the successful conduct of the elections has proven that the NPP is ready to wrestle the seat from the NDC and therefore called for collaborative efforts from all stakeholders.



The NPP Communicator was quick to add that all internal wranglings have been dealt with and urged all candidates to rally their support to elected executives of the party who have the mandate of ensuring victory for the party in any elections.



"My brother, the atmosphere in Akwatia today shows that the NPP is ready for victory. We are taking back the Akwatia seat come 2024 and that is a must. I will urge all party supporters to rally behind the constituency executives and work hard to take back the seat," Mr. Osei Yeboah stated in an interview on Friday after the elections.



He insisted "The party in the region is preparing itself very well to rake in more votes for the party's presidential candidate that would be chosen and also ensure we get more parliamentary seats as well."



He again called for unity and oneness to guide the party to break the 8-year slogan the NPP has been chanting.