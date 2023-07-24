2024 Elections: Martin Amidu cautions opposition parties to be vigilant

General News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Martin Amidu, has issued a cautionary message to all political parties intending to contest the 7 December 2024 presidential election, urging them to closely observe the internal primaries of the ruling NPP party.



Martin Amidu believes that the NPP's handling of its primaries may serve as a harbinger of what could unfold in the national polls.



In his statement, Amidu pointed to President Nana Akufo-Addo's long-term political strategy, hinting at a desire to break the "8-year cycle" by securing a third term in office.



He further suggested that Akufo-Addo might seek to demonstrate that former President John Agyekum Kufour's supervision of the 2008 presidential election, in which Akufo-Addo lost, was flawed.



"The vigilance of the opposition political parties on 7 December 2024 will determine the success or failure of Nana Akufo-Addo’s long game," Amidu emphasized.



The former Attorney General urged other parties to closely watch and follow how the NPP and its government organize their internal primaries, as it may offer valuable insights into the ruling party's political strategies and tactics for the upcoming national election.



Amidu expressed his disappointment with the lack of sincerity behind Akufo-Addo's previous assurance of a transparent internal election.



He emphasized that the promise was merely a calculated move, not intended to be honored in practice.



"Every reasonable and objective Ghanaian should by now know that Nana Akufo-Addo’s previous promise for a free and fair internal NPP flagbearer election was made for reasons of the political expediency of the moment and not intended to be honoured in its observance.



"It is unfortunate that so many Ghanaians, including myself, have been deceived by his outward presentation of earnestness and apparent sincerity, only to realize belatedly that it is not all that glitters which is gold," Amidu stated.



