2024 Elections: Let’s retire John Mahama for good - NPP Youth Organizer

Politics of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha, has lambasted the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, claiming that the country does not need leadership of his ilk.



According to him, the country does not need leaders whose reputations have been tainted with corruption. He noted that the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has already served his term and did not make any meaningful impact hence no need for Ghanaians to bring him back.



“The youth of this party will not let the NPP down and we are going to break the 8 for you. We have to do this for ourselves and for the future of the party. We must retire the corrupt John Mahama for good.



“We have to win the next election and I believe I have the men and women to make that happen. We have a leader who is not a thief and will work for the people."



The NPP Youth Leader was speaking at the Upper West Regional NPP Youth Wing's Youth and Tescon Conference, which was organized to bring the party youth together in helping work to achieve one goal: breaking the 8 year term of governance.



Mr Salam Mustapha noted that Ghanaians need to make Dr. Bawumia president because he is a man of character and conscience with the country at heart, unlike John Mahama.



Mr Salam added that unity is the only way the party can win power, as he pleads with all the ranks and files of the party to be united in helping break the 8 year term.



He believes unity will help the party win the election by hook or crook, saying Dr. Bawumia will not let Ghanaian youth down.



He therefore urged the youth and Ghanaians to be focused and not lose target to win the upcoming elections with ease.



He also appealed to them to vote for all the party’s 275 parliamentary candidates as well.