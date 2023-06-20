2024 Elections: It's not true Christians won't vote for Bawumia - Veep's spokesperson

Politics of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Gideon Boako has refuted assertions that the New Patriotic Party electing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as their Presidential candidate will jeopardize their chances within the Christian community.



Some critics claim that Christians will not vote for Dr. Bawumia in the 2024 elections because he is a Muslim.



But Dr. Gideon Boako, who is a Christian and the Vice President's Spokesperson, says it is a blatant lie that Christians will not vote for the Vice President when the NPP elects him to lead them into 2024 elections.



According to him, there has never been any Vice President in the history of Ghana who is so loved by Christians as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



"I've never seen a President or a Vice President in Ghana that Christians invite him to their programmes more than Bawumia...Currently, Christians invite Bawumia to their programmes more than any other political figure in this country," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show.



To him, Dr. Bawumia is a man of all people and his engagements with the Christian community is testament that they will surely vote for him to be President of Ghana.



"He (Dr. Bawumia) understands the Bible as a scholar. He understands the Quran as a scholar," Dr. Boako added.



