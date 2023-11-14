2024 Elections: I doubt Bawumia would have motorable roads to campaign on - Haruna Iddrisu

General News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has said that he doubts if there would be enough motorable roads in the country for the Vice President of Ghana and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to travel on to campaign.



This, he said, was in reference to the 2024 general elections.



Addressing the media in parliament on his expectations of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, as he presents the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to the Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the MP said he is concerned about the plan by the current government to make 2023 the Year of Roads.



He explained that roads in Ghana have become unmotorable, and there is a need for the budget to address that.



The Tamale South MP, Haruna Idrisu, added that without this, he doesn’t even know if there will be enough access routes in the country for the vice president to use in his campaign towards wanting to become the president of Ghana.



“What happened to the Year of Roads? All the roads are deplorable. I’m even doubting whether Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would have motorable roads to campaign in Ghana,” he said.



The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has declared the last few years(from 2020) as Year of Roads, with the aim of the government to embark on aggressive road development across the country.



