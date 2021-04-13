2024 Elections: Defeat is staring at us – Kennedy Agyapong warns NPP

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has warned persons interested in leading the New Patriotic Party in 2024 that their conducts pose danger to the party’s success in the elections.



Kennedy Agyapong on Oman FM, stated that the early campaigns being embarked on by the potential candidates could prove to be the party’s Achilles’s heel.



He advised them to shelve their personal interest and support President Akufo-Addo to deliver a successful second term.



He urged them to pick lessons from the party’s defeat in the 2008 elections which he believes was created by the disunity that emanated from the primaries.



“My problem is that the president has not even picked his cabinet and you’ve started Alan, Boakye Agyarko, Bawumia. It means we are not simply learning mistakes from 2007. All the job president Kufuor did, if we had NPP government for the next years Ghana would have gone far. But we created divisions in the party and went into opposition.



“I will plead with everyone to shelve the conversation about the ambition. If you don’t allow president Akufo-Addo to work for three years, I’m afraid you might have the best brain but the Ghanaians won’t vote for us. Our behaviour is clearly showing that defeat in 2004 is staring at us.



Our behaviour shows that we are not learning from mistakes from the past. Hold on and allow President Akufo-Addo to work, 2021, 2022 and 2023 you can fight and we don’t have a problem. You are killing the party with what you are doing and they want us to talk. I sometimes ask if we learn,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong also said that competence should be the basis of the party’s choice of flagbearer for the elections.



“I will vote Bawumia as candidate if he is elected because I have worked with him in this government and I have seen that he is competent and capable of doing it. I’m not going to vote for him for the fact that he is a northerner. That is rubbish.



“It’s very rubbish, the man is competent and he can do it but don’t come and tell me that he is a Northerner so we should give it to him. Why are you people behaving like that. I disagree totally with leader’s statement. I will go for Bawumia because he can do it”.



